Mental As Anything’s Greedy Smith Has Passed Away At The Age Of 63

Andrew “Greedy” Smith of Mental As Anything fame passed away yesterday (December 1st) at the age of 63 after suffering a heart attack.

Mental As Anything released an official statement today, as per Paul Cashmere at Noise11.com.au.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart to announce that one of the founding members of Mental As Anything, Andrew Greedy Smith passed away last night from a heart attack.

“Greedy, the only remaining member of the group and was currently on a national tour.

“Our grief and confusion at this time are little compared to what Andrew’s family will be feeling – our hearts and prayers go out to them.

“Andrew is survived by his son Harvey, fiancée Fiona Docker and brother Stuart.

“Funeral details to be confirmed.”

Mental As Anything are perhaps best known for their hits “The Nips Are Getting Bigger” and “Live It Up”.

We spoke to Greedy Smith about why the Mentals made music that made fun of things during Oztober.

LISTEN TO THE CHAT HERE:

RIP Greedy Smith, 16/1/1956 - 1/12/2019.