Mentoring Has Begun For The Mayor's Telstra Innovation Awards!

The Mayor's Telstra Innovation Awards are underway and innovative are ideas are beginning to flow easily as local businesses begin mentoring sessions with students.

Last weeks session went down at Bundaberg Brewed Drinks where teams had the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of design-thinking and how it correlates with business ideas and development.

The upcoming awards event promotes the creative uses of technology and the technological innovations we can all expect for the future!

Over a gruelling 10 week, teams are forced to come up with a new invention and with the help of mentors, perfect and polish their ideas ready for judging.

Over the coming weeks, teams will continue to develop their ideas in anticipation for the final pitch on Wednesday, June 26th so stay tuned!!