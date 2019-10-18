Menulog Announces Perth's Fave Dinner Destination And Yes, It's Two Pizza Joints

Delivery app Menulog has revealed the most popular #Perth restaurants for the winter just gone and yes, it seems us Perthians really bloody love our pizza.

Perfect Pizza Halls Head proved its name, taking out most popular WA restaurant in Menulog Restaurant Awards. That's a massive achievement for a little pizza store that could.

But that's not all... for the second year running, Dianella institution Mario’s Pizza has taken out the People’s Choice award.

So there you go... Pizza wins (again!)

