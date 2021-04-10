Manly and NSW Blues legend Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies has paid tribute to the late great Tommy Raudonikis, following the 70-year-old’s passing earlier this week.

Menzies recalled the famous ‘Cattledog’ story from the 1997 State of Origin series on this morning’s Dead Set Legends.

LISTEN HERE:

“The whole week, the build-up was that if things aren’t going our way, we’re putting the stink on,” Menzies said of Raudonikis’ roughhousing ploy.

“We used to do boxing training – but I can’t fight, I’m terrible.

“So we’re packing into this scrum, we’re struggling a bit… and the call comes down ‘Cattledog! Cattledog!’.

“I’m thinking ‘here we go’. ‘Spud’ Carroll’s eyes start rolling... Tommy’s up in the grandstand going ‘how good’s this?’.

“The rule was, whoever is the closest Queenslander to you, you have to go and punch.”

