Merlino Confirms No Capacity Changes For Boxing Day Test

Victorian's acting premier James Merlino said no changes will be made to crowds for the Boxing Day test at the MCG, despite fears from health experts.

A crowd of 80,000 fans are expected to pack out the Boxing Day cricket match between Australia and England at the MCG.

Merlino confirmed "we will not be looking at (reducing) capacity for the Boxing Day Test", saying the "broader settings across Victoria will continue to be what they are".

With an expected surge in cases of the Omicron variant, Merlino said encouraging people to get their booster vaccines and maintain social distancing rules will help the state government monitor the situation.

"We're at the early stages of the Omicron variant and that's why we need to be prudent," Merlino said.

"It's why we made the common sense decision, based on public health advice, to continue the wearing of masks."

Advice from Victoria Health is to opt for outdoor social gatherings where possible, encouraging Melburnians to continue wearing masks even in setting not mandated.

Victoria recorded 1032 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the SCG will remain without restrictions for the New Year's test and other major sporting events.

NSW recorded a national-high of 3057 on Tuesday, as COVID testing clinics under substantial pressure heading into the Christmas break.

