Merredin Repetory Club present's Allo Allo

Cummins Theatre in June

8 May 2019

Merredin Rep Club Presents “Allo, Allo”

“Leesen very carefully- I shall say this only once!” Based on the hugely popular TV comedy series, the stage version of Allo Allo follows the adventures of Rene, the hapless cafe owner in war-torn occupied France, as he and his wife, Edith, struggle to keep for themselves a priceless portrait stolen by the Nazis and kept in a sausage in their cellar. Rene will need all the wit he can muster to save his cafe and his life. 
Not suitable for children – contains adult themes

Shows
Friday 21 June 2019 7:00 PM 
Saturday 22 June 2019 7:00 PM
Sunday 23 June 2019 2:00 PM Matinee Show 
Friday 28 June 2019 7:00 PM 
Saturday 29 June 2019 7:00 PM 

Tickets
Adult $25
Concession$20

Tickets available online or in person at the Visitors Centre or Cummins Theatre.

 

