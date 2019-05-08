Merredin Repetory Club present's Allo Allo

Merredin Rep Club Presents “Allo, Allo”

“Leesen very carefully- I shall say this only once!” Based on the hugely popular TV comedy series, the stage version of Allo Allo follows the adventures of Rene, the hapless cafe owner in war-torn occupied France, as he and his wife, Edith, struggle to keep for themselves a priceless portrait stolen by the Nazis and kept in a sausage in their cellar. Rene will need all the wit he can muster to save his cafe and his life.

Not suitable for children – contains adult themes

Shows

Friday 21 June 2019 7:00 PM

Saturday 22 June 2019 7:00 PM

Sunday 23 June 2019 2:00 PM Matinee Show

Friday 28 June 2019 7:00 PM

Saturday 29 June 2019 7:00 PM

Tickets

Adult $25

Concession$20

Tickets available online or in person at the Visitors Centre or Cummins Theatre.