Triple M Cricket's own Merv Hughes has paid tribute to his great mate, the late Shane Warne.

Whilst struggling to come to terms with the Warne's sudden passing, Merv joined The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell on Thursday and reflected on his life, Warnie's selflessness and what he'll miss most.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything in the cricket world with the best of Triple M Cricket playlist!