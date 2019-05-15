MESSAGE from Toowoomba Police: GEL BLASTER GUNS are NOT TOYS!

Image: Triple M
Police are reminding us that Gel Blaster Guns are not toys. The message comes following a shooting incident in Rockville this week, where a 29-year-old woman was hit with gel bullet fired from a Gel Blaster Gun on North Street.
The incident occurred outside St. Andrews Hospital on Tuesday.
Two people have been arrested in relation to the shooting, with a 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman assisting police with their inquiries.
Police are asking for any members of the public who may have information to contact them.
POLICELINK: 131.444
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000
Missed today's show? Catch up here!
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!