MESSAGE from Toowoomba Police: GEL BLASTER GUNS are NOT TOYS!

Image: Triple M

Police are reminding us that Gel Blaster Guns are not toys. The message comes following a shooting incident in Rockville this week, where a 29-year-old woman was hit with gel bullet fired from a Gel Blaster Gun on North Street.

The incident occurred outside St. Andrews Hospital on Tuesday.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the shooting, with a 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman assisting police with their inquiries.

Police are asking for any members of the public who may have information to contact them.

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!