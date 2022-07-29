Message Of Inclusion Lights Up Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Among a 10-metrer-tall raging bull, 72 cars perfectly placed to create the union jack and an appearance from Malala Yousafzai at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, was an important message led the way by England’s Tom Daley.

The diver, who is a proud member of the LGBTQ community, entered the stadium with the Queen’s baton surrounded by rainbow flag bearers.

Daley won’t be competing in this year’s games but used the ceremony to highlight Birmingham’s commitment to embracing inclusivity and to continue calling out homophobia in Commonwealth nations.

“Thirty-five out of the 56 Commonwealth member states criminalise same-sex relations,” he said.

“LGBT+ athletes must be safe and feel comfortable being their authentic selves without fear of persecution or death.

“I’ve experienced homophobia all my life, competing in countries where it’s illegal to be me and where I don’t feel safe to leave the venue, I’m competing in.

“If I feel that as a privileged man, I can’t imagine what day-to-day life is like for LGBT+ people around the Commonwealth.”

Daley was joined by Bisi Alimi, Nigeria; Glenroy Murray, Jamaica; Dutee Chand, India; Moud Goba, Zimbabwe; Jason Jones, Trinidad and Tobago and, Prossy Kakooza, Uganda.

“This opening ceremony for us is about showing LGBTQ+ visibility to the billion people watching so I wanted to shout out the incredible six people that I’ll be walking into the stadium with,” Daley said on an Instagram post.

The entrance captured the hearts of the millions who tuned into the opening ceremony this morning AEDT, with many taking to social media to share their solidarity with Daley.

With the opening ceremony done and dusted, athletes will now compete across 19 sports until August 8.

Australia is represented by an enormous 435 athletes – 351 able-bodied athletes, 76 para-athletes and eight guides.

In the country’s 21 appearances at the Commonwealth Games, it has topped the medal tally on 13 occasions.

