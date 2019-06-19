Metal Icon Dave Mustaine Opens Up Following Cancer Diagnosis

One of metal's greatest frontman Dave Mustaine has reveal he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The metal icon took to social media to announce the news, assuring music fans he feels confident in his treatment that has a 90% success rate.

See the post:



The 57 year old musician has cancelled coming shows to focus on treatment and getting better, with the band's themed cruise, Megacruise is set to go ahead this October.

Our thoughts are with Dave at this time.

