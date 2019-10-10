Metallica Announce 10 Festival Headline Slots For 2020

Earlier this week Metallica shared a cryptic count down with a new website metallicaxx.com and this morning it's been revealed the band have a huge 2020 planned.

For the first time ever Metallica will be playing 10 headline sets in North American festivals next year, across 5 different North American festivals.

Kicking off at Epicenter in North Carolina, May 1st the band will be wrapping up their year of festivals at Aftershock, California early October.

The news comes just weeks after the band postpone their Australian tour, due to frontman James Hetfield returning to rehab (read more here).

With the band gearing up for a big 2020, we're looking forward to seeing some rescheduled dates down under soon.



Until them our very own new station MMM Hard N Heavy is playing Metallica 24/7, listen on DAB radio and on the Triple M App.

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



More info: metallicaxx.com

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:







