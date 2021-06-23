Metallica Announce Massive The Black Album Re-release

Metallica have blown fans out of the water today with the announcement of the massive re-release of their 1991 album, The Black Album.

The huge re-issue includes a tribute album titled The Metallica Blacklist that see's a variety of unlikely acts taking on Metallica classic's for the release, including Weezer, Royal Blood, Corey Taylor, Biffy Clyro and even Aussie punks The Chats.

The first taste of this unique and crowd dividing tribute album is Miley Cyrus with Elton John, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, Yo-yo Ma and Watt's take on the Metallica mega hit Nothing Else Matters.

In addition to the cover album the band are also releasing a HUGE box set, including a remastered version of The Black Album- sounding better than ever, 6 DVDs, 14 CDs and 6 LPs and all the limited edition posters, set lists and lanyards Metallica die-hards dream of.

Pre-order your copy now for it's September 10th release.

