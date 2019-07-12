Metal legends Metallica are releasing a kid’s book, with a portion of the proceeds to go their charity All Within My Hands.

Called ‘The ABCs Of Metallica’, the book is a look back at the band’s history from A-Z.

“Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us,” the band said on their website.

The book is co-written by Howie Abrams, and features illustrations by Michael “Kaves” McLeer.

The ABCs Of Metallica is out on November 26, and is available for pre-order now in the Met Store.

