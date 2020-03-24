Metallica Have Just Announced A Series Of Concert Live Streams

Quite possibly the best thing about the current climate, Metallica have announce they are streaming a complete concert EVERY MONDAY.

What's been a rough 12 months for Metallica fans, following numerous shows cancellations, this is sure to make up for it.

Every Monday night (American time, so Tuesday 11am AEST for Aussie's) Metallica will stream a different, iconic live gig on their official Youtube channel and Facebook account. The first, dropping today will be at the iconic METALLICA: Live at Slane Castle - June 8, 2019.

Announcing the news, Metallica told fans: "We're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music".

See the official post:



MMM Hard N Heavy's Emmy Mack with the latest:



Catch up on all the best Triple M Rock Interviews, news, shows and more:





