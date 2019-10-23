Metallica Have Just Released A Clothing Line With Billabong

Metallica are almost in Rolling Stones territory with their new merchandise line.

The metal band have teamed up with surf brand Billabong to release a limited edition collection of merchandise including wetsuit, board shorts, album artwork socks and watch.

The collaboration celebrates the metal bands huge back catalogue of artwork, in designs of clothing you never new you wanted.

Drawing similarities between surfing a big wave and playing a huge show, the band talk about the high of playing.

These will soon become collector items, so use your WorldWired Australian tour ticket refund to snap them up.

Last week Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich announced the band are hoping to reschedule the cancelled Australian tour dates for next year, read more here

