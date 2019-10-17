Metallica Hoping To Reschedule Australian Tour Next Year

Great news in for Australian Metallica fans.

Talking to USAtoday to support the release of their concert film SM2, Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich opened up about frontman James Hetfield following his return to rehab last month.

In the interview, Lars revealed the band are likely to return to Australia next near, saying; "we're looking forward to getting back down there, hopefully next year".

We're all worried about James' condition and the drummer assured us he's on the road to recovery saying; "He's doing what he needs to do; he's in the process of healing himself."

Us Aussie fans are looking forward to finally seeing the WorldWired tour in Australia soon.

Catch up on the ins and outs of Metallica here:





Want more Hard N Heavy?

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

