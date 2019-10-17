Metallica Hoping To Reschedule Australian Tour Next Year

Lars Ulrich reveals

Article heading image for Metallica Hoping To Reschedule Australian Tour Next Year

Image: Metallica, supplied

Great news in for Australian Metallica fans.

Talking to USAtoday to support the release of their concert film SM2Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich opened up about frontman James Hetfield following his return to rehab last month.

In the interview, Lars revealed the band are likely to return to Australia next near, saying; "we're looking forward to getting back down there, hopefully next year".

We're all worried about James' condition and the drummer assured us he's on the road to recovery saying; "He's doing what he needs to do; he's in the process of healing himself."

Us Aussie fans are looking forward to finally seeing the WorldWired tour in Australia soon.

Catch up on the ins and outs of Metallica here:


Cassie Walker

17 October 2019

Article by:

Cassie Walker

