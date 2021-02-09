Metallica Kick Off 40th Anniversary Year With Special Super Bowl Performance

In their first performance of 2021 metal icons Metallica have ripped through their massive hit Enter Sandman for a Super Bowl show performance.

After a rough few year of cancellations and disappointment, the band are well and truly back, taking us down memory lane for their special performance on American talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as part of the Super Bowl Sunday show.

The performance gave us an insight of what's to come for the bands 40th year, with the montage of their massive gigs in some of America's biggest venues, looking back at their biggest gigs and giving us those nostalgic feels.

Watch:



Damn they're sounding good.



