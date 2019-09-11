Metallica Pause WorldWired Tour To Open Venue With San Francisco Symphony This Weekend

Currently touring the world on the WorldWired Tour Metallica put the huge tour on hold for the weekend to open the brand-new Chase Centre, in San Francisco.

The venue, that will be the new home for NBA's Golden State Warriors housed thousands of Metallica fans to see the second instalment of S&M; the world's biggest metal band perform with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

First performing in 1999 they brought back this show for hometown fans to mark the special opening.

The original concert that has gone five-times platinum is a fan favourite, showing the diversity in the band's sound.

Adjusting the set to make room for the new material, fans were treated to a unbelievable night of music and for all that missed it the concert is coming to cinemas for 1 night only in October before the band are in Australia for the WorldWired Tour.

Set I:

The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone composition)

The Call of Ktulu

For Whom the Bell Tolls

The Day That Never Comes

The Memory Remains

Confusion

Moth Into Flame

The Outlaw Torn

No Leaf Clover

Halo on Fire

Set II:

Scythian Suite, Op.20, Second Movement (Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev composition)

Iron Foundry (Alexander Mosolov composition)

The Unforgiven III

All Within My Hands (acoustic)

(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

Wherever I May Roam

One

Master of Puppets

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman (with ‘The Frayed Ends of Sanity’ outro)

