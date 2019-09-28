Metallica Postpone Australian Tour

Breaking news just in, Metallica have postponed their Australian tour, scheduled for next month.

Making the announcement on the band’s official social media, the dates have been postponed to allow frontman, James Hetfield receive treatment for addiction.

In the personal message shared by band members Lars, Kirk and Rob they assure fans they “intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit”.

For now, all tickets will be fully refunded.

Our thoughts are with James and the Metallica family at this time.



