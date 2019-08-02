Metallica Symphony Concert Is Coming To Cinemas

Australian fans will get the chance to experience Metallica live, before their WorldWired tour comes down under this October.



The concert film, Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M² is coming to cinemas across the world, so you can experience decades of Metallica hits, back with the sweet sounds of the symphony and a bucket of popcorn.

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M² was filmed at San Francisco's Chase Centre, 20 years after the original, Grammy award winning performance of S&M.

The event will be screened in over 3,000 cinemas around the world on October 9, just before Metallica tour Australia.

Tickets will be on sale on August 7 from metallica.film

Catch Metallica LIVE in Australia. Tickets and more info: here

For all that matters in Rock News this week:





