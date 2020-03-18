MG and Adam MacDougall On Why They Would Play In Round 2 Of The NRL Season!

Adam "Mad Dog" MacDougall joins the Rush Hour with Mark Geyer to give some of his own insight into the impact of COVID-19 from a sporting and NRL perspective.

Both MG and Mad Dog were questioned whether they would consider running out to play footy this weekend, in which they both answered without hesitation with a definite "Yes".

Mad Dog believes that the continuation of the NRL this season will have a monumental effect on the nation, stating that Rugby League "provides us with a positive sense of normality."

More information regarding the effect of the lethal virus on the NRL Competition, as well as the health and safety of the players is discussed by Mad Dog.

