MG Backs Sharks Boss For Not Releasing Josh Morris
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Daily Telegraph
Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the stance taken by Sharks coach John Morris surrounding the Josh Morris saga could be a line in the sand moment for the NRL.
The Sharks denied a release request from Josh to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters.
And with a spate of players in recent times breaking contracts to join rival clubs, Geyer hopes this stance from the Sharks coach could deter fellow players.
