MG Backs Sharks Boss For Not Releasing Josh Morris

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the stance taken by Sharks coach John Morris surrounding the Josh Morris saga could be a line in the sand moment for the NRL.

The Sharks denied a release request from Josh to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters.

And with a spate of players in recent times breaking contracts to join rival clubs, Geyer hopes this stance from the Sharks coach could deter fellow players.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the player movement in the NRL including Latrell Mitchell 2021 destination and Jack Wighton's future; hear the full chat below.