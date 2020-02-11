Triple M Melbourne 105.1
MG Backs Sharks Boss For Not Releasing Josh Morris

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Daily Telegraph

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the stance taken by Sharks coach John Morris surrounding the Josh Morris saga could be a line in the sand moment for the NRL. 

The Sharks denied a release request from Josh to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters. 

And with a spate of players in recent times breaking contracts to join rival clubs, Geyer hopes this stance from the Sharks coach could deter fellow players.  

This was part of a broader chat around the player movement in the NRL including Latrell Mitchell 2021 destination and Jack Wighton's future; hear the full chat below.

