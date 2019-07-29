MG Backs The Introduction Of Hawkeye Technology On One Condition

Triple M's Mark Geyer is backing the possible introduction of Hawkeye technology to detect offside players and forward passes.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, similar technology used in Tennis and Cricket could be introduced in the NRL as early as 2020.

MG believes it could be a great way to take pressure off the most scrutinised officials in our game.

LISTEN TO MG'S COMMENTS HERE:

The Rush Hour with MG opened the phone lines to fans of rugby league to get their thoughts on the possible introduction of this revolutionary technology; hear the full chat below.