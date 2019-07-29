MG Backs The Introduction Of Hawkeye Technology On One Condition

5 hours ago

Triple M's Mark Geyer is backing the possible introduction of Hawkeye technology to detect offside players and forward passes. 

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, similar technology used in Tennis and Cricket could be introduced in the NRL as early as 2020. 

MG believes it could be a great way to take pressure off the most scrutinised officials in our game.

The Rush Hour with MG opened the phone lines to fans of rugby league to get their thoughts on the possible introduction of this revolutionary technology; hear the full chat below.

