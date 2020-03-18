MG Baffled By Boyd Cordner Decision: "It's One Hell Of A Rest!"

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has decided to rest Australian Kangaroos and NSW Origin Captain Boyd Cordner for yet another week.

The skipper of the back-to-back premiership winning team is set to miss round 2 due to allegedly playing too much footy into the lead up of the NRL season.

The Rush Hour's Mark Geyer is baffled at the call made by Robinson and reckons that he needs to be named in the team after their round 1 loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Tune in to MG addressing the importance of Boyd Cordner's presence on the field for the Roosters:

