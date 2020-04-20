MG Believes There’s One Act That Will Define Todd Greenberg’s Legacy As NRL CEO

On Monday afternoon Todd Greenberg stepped down by mutual agreement as the NRL CEO, effectively immediately.

Greenberg assumed the position in 2016, lasting four-years in the role and according to Triple M's Mark Geyer there is one act that will forever define the legacy of the now-former NRL CEO.

LISTEN HERE:

MG also floated the idea of Phil Gould potentially taking over the now-vacant role; hear the full chat below.