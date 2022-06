Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed several members of the Blues' playing group are struggling to sleep after making the journey across to Western Australia for Game II earlier this week.

But after the Maroons opted to leave later in the week, Geyer fears it could catch up to Billy Slater's squad.

"The fact Queensland only left yesterday worries me a tad," Geyer said on Joey & Junior's Punters Club.

