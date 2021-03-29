MG Calls For Immediate Introduction Of 18th AND 19th Man Medical Substitutes

Triple M's Mark Geyer has called on the NRL to not only introduce an 18th man medical substitute but also a 19th man, both purely just for concussion.

MG is worried the game is becoming too quick and also believes the NRL should reintroduce scrums when the ball is kicked out of play.

Speaking on Monday's edition of The Rush Hour, MG explained why he wants 2 medical subs.

