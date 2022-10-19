MG Calls For Radical Change To David Fifita's Playing Career
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Getty Images
Triple M's Mark Geyer has floated a big change to David Fifita's playing career, in order to get the best out of him.
Fifita will hit the open market as of November 1 but is expected to take a significant pay cut from his $1Million+ current contract.
"His days of second-row, for me, are over," MG told Triple M Breakfast on Thursday.
LISTEN BELOW:
Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!