MG Calls For Radical Change To David Fifita's Playing Career

Triple M's Mark Geyer has floated a big change to David Fifita's playing career, in order to get the best out of him. 

Fifita will hit the open market as of November 1 but is expected to take a significant pay cut from his $1Million+ current contract. 

"His days of second-row, for me, are over," MG told Triple M Breakfast on Thursday.

19 October 2022

