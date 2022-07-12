MG Calls Out Maroons Coach Billy Slater Over Press Conference Comments

Triple M's Mark Geyer has called out Maroons coach Billy Slater ahead of tonight's Origin decider. 

MG took aim over Slater's comments around who will play in the number six jersey replacing the unavailable Cameron Munster. 

Slater was very transparent over his selections in the first two games but was extremely coy on his starting 17 for Game III.

