MG Comes To Latrell Mitchell’s Defense Amid NRL Scrutiny

Mark Geyer comes to Latrell Mitchell's defense in response to the harsh comments made by Gus Gould after last nights clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos.

MG reckons the media has been highly critical of the two-time premiership winner and believes the players deserve far more credit than they are receiving at this time. MG backs the NRL players for "bravely playing on for our satisfaction and enjoyment."

Listen in to MG's rant on the issue below:

During these uncertain and challenging times for the NRL, MG respectfully requests the media to show more appreciation for the players who are risking their health to entertain the fans who so dearly love the game of rugby league.

The Saturday Scrum Team on Triple M Rocks Footy further discuss the comments made by Gould and each take their own individual stance.

Listen Here: