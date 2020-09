The last time Mark Geyer took over play-by-play commentary was many moons ago on Channel Nine.

MG & Ben Ikin were forced to call the game after head caller Andrew Voss went down with what is now know as "salami gate."

On that night, the first time ever car noises were used to describe the action.

Well, MG was challenged by Triple M's Dan Ginnane to have another go and it was hilarious!

LISTEN HERE:

