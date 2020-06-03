MG Defends Dragons Coach Paul McGregor: "The Team's Just Underperforming"

MG has come to the defence of Paul "Mary" McGregor after reports the beleaguered Dragons coach is facing the sack.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, McGregor has been given two weeks to save his job, despite being signed to a two-year extension five games into the 2019 season.

But fans and commentators are split on whether McGregor should be the only one to shoulder the blame for the Dragons' poor performance against the Warriors in Round 3.

For MG, it's not so much a coaching issue as a playing one.

Obviously, not everyone agrees with MG. A number of you called in to have your say, with opinions ranging from McGregor being given more time, to McGregor being given the sack.

Hear the full chat, including MG's thoughts on Corey Norman at fullback, below:

