MG Dismisses "Bizarre" Player Rumours Surrounding Benji Marshall & Kieran Foran

MG's heard his fair share of rumours and reports over the years but this one has stumped him.

The Wild Panther was reflecting on the team list announcements ahead of Round 7 when co-host Liam hit him with a player rumour about Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran.

Labelling it "bizarre", MG was having none of it.

Listen below:

Never miss a Team List Tuesday again! Subscribe to The Rush Hour with MG to get the latest team changes straight to your phone at 7pm each Tuesday.

Or, you can listen to the teams named for Round 7 below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.