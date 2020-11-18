MG & Dobbo's Hilarious Sledging Match Ahead Of Origin Decider

Triple M's Mark Geyer & Ben Dobbin are both passionate about their loyalties, especially when it comes to Origin - and particular the coaches Wayne Bennett & Brad Fittler.

That passion led to a hilarious sledging match on Wednesday's edition of The Rush Hour ahead of the 2020 Origin decider.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.