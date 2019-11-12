MG Explains How David Fifita Can Learn From Payne Haas' Mistakes From Earlier This Year

Triple M's Mark Geyer is hoping David Fifita can learn from good mate Payne Haas following his own mistakes earlier this year.

Haas spent some time on the sidelines for a few off-field issues, of which he wasn't directly involved in, but has since gone on to represent NSW, Australia and claim the Dally M Rookie of the Year award.

Geyer is hoping Fifita takes the same path and learns from his mistakes.



This was part of a broader chat around David Fifita returning to Australia after a three day stint in a Bali jail; hear the full chat below.

