MG Explains How The Tigers, The Bulldogs AND The Dragons Could Win The 2020 Premiership

THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Explains How The Tigers, The Bulldogs AND The Dragons Could Win The 2020 Premiership

Before coronavirus completely derailed the 2020 season, MG had a pretty fair idea of who he was tipping to win the competition.

But with a revised draw kicking off in just over 48 hours, he's gone back to the drawing board - and he's refusing to rule any team out.

"I just think, in this revised season, when there's so many unknowns... It now resembles a T20-type of situation," MG said on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.

"It's intense, you've got to have a lot of endurance."

And while he may still have his favourites - namely the Eels and the Raiders - MG has outlined why he thinks the Tigers, the Bulldogs and the Dragons could easily win the Premiership too.

The Tigers

The Bulldogs

The Dragons

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now. 

Triple M Footy Newsroom

17 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

the rush hour with mg
nrl
triple m nrl 2020
the dragons
Listen Live!
the rush hour with mg
nrl
triple m nrl 2020
the dragons
the rush hour with mg
nrl
triple m nrl 2020
the dragons
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs