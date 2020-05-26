MG Explains How The Tigers, The Bulldogs AND The Dragons Could Win The 2020 Premiership

Before coronavirus completely derailed the 2020 season, MG had a pretty fair idea of who he was tipping to win the competition.

But with a revised draw kicking off in just over 48 hours, he's gone back to the drawing board - and he's refusing to rule any team out.

"I just think, in this revised season, when there's so many unknowns... It now resembles a T20-type of situation," MG said on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.

"It's intense, you've got to have a lot of endurance."

And while he may still have his favourites - namely the Eels and the Raiders - MG has outlined why he thinks the Tigers, the Bulldogs and the Dragons could easily win the Premiership too.

The Tigers

The Bulldogs

The Dragons

