MG Explains Why Latrell Mitchell Must Make The Move To Fullback To Justify Price Tag
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
GETTY IMAGES
Triple M's Mark Geyer has explained why he believes Latrell Mitchell must move to fullback in order to justify the monster price tag the two-time Premiership winner is chasing.
On Tuesday, the Sydney Roosters released a statement stating the club’s offer for 2021 and beyond has been withdrawn, believed to be around $800,000 per season.
However according to reports, Mitchell is chasing $1-Million a season.
And according to MG there's only one way the 22-year-old can command that type of salary.
