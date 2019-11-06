MG Explains Why Latrell Mitchell Must Make The Move To Fullback To Justify Price Tag

Triple M's Mark Geyer has explained why he believes Latrell Mitchell must move to fullback in order to justify the monster price tag the two-time Premiership winner is chasing.

On Tuesday, the Sydney Roosters released a statement stating the club’s offer for 2021 and beyond has been withdrawn, believed to be around $800,000 per season.

However according to reports, Mitchell is chasing $1-Million a season.

And according to MG there's only one way the 22-year-old can command that type of salary.

This debate led to a healthy discussion involving callers who revealed what they believe Latrell is worth and IF they'd like to see him at their club; hear the full chat below.