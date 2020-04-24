MG Explains Why The Parramatta Eels Are Premiership Favourites Upon Season Resumption
Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed why he believes the Parramatta Eels are Premiership favourites when the season returns on May 28.
MG was asked to pick a 2020 Premier and while he did admit the Raiders are also a strong chance, there's one big factor that swings the way of the Eels.
"I'm thinking if there's so many games going to be played at BankWest Stadium that could be a benefit to the Eels," Geyer said on Triple M's Rush Hour.
