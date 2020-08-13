MG Fires Up Over The Brisbane Broncos Debacle

Triple M's Mark Geyer has fired up over the downward spiral of the once-proud Brisbane Broncos football club.

MG is "astounded" that no one from the organisation has taken responsibility for the debacle that has occurred in 2020.

"I'd like to see some cojones from the board," Geyer said on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.

"Where's (Paul) White and Darren Lockyer? Where's the board coming out on the front foot?.

"I can't believe the downward spiral this club has had with no one taking responsibility at the top level.

"It astounds me that no one is held accountable for this mess."

