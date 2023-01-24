MG Fires Up Over The Bulldogs Reportedly Trying To 'Poach' Another Panthers Player

Triple M's Mark Geyer has fired up over the Canterbury Bulldogs raid on back-to-back Premiers the Penrith Panthers.

Over the past seasons the Bulldogs have managed to pry away Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Cameron Ciraldo and recently announced the signing of Stephen Crichton for 2024 and beyond. 

And reports suggest the Bulldogs aren't finished their raid on the Panthers.

MG weighed-in on Wednesday's edition of Mick & MG In The Morning.

