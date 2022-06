31-years ago, Mark Geyer was given a "green light" in State of Origin.

It provided an iconic moment when MG and Wally Lewis squared up in the pouring rain at the old Sydney Football Stadium.

And now in 2022, MG has given "Number 1 Grub" (according to QLD), Liam Martin the green light.

