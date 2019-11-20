MG Has Absolutely Rinsed The International Test Rankings Following New Zealand's Number 1 Status

Triple M's Mark Geyer has rinsed the International Test rankings following news New Zealand are now the number one side in rugby league.

This despite Australia comfortably defeating the Kiwis last month, 26-4.

While New Zealand played an extra two Tests in 2019, winning both against Great Britain, this isn't enough to be named the number one team in the world according to MG.

"How are New Zealand the number one Test nation in rugby league?!" Geyer said on The Rush Hour with MG.

"Australia beat them by nearly 30-points, I know New Zealand beat Great Britain but PNG beat Great Britain.

"Tonga beat Australia and Great Britain - they're number one, Tonga should be number one in the world."

