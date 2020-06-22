MG Has Blasted The Warriors Management For Sacking Stephen Kearney

Triple M's Mark Geyer has blasted the New Zealand Warriors administration for the timing of sacking Stephen Kearney.

On Saturday afternoon, the Warriors decided it was time to part ways with Kearney despite a tough 2020 season so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a "lousy" decision according to MG.

