Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed the NRL over the suspension handed down to Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The Storm prop was handed a three match suspension and will miss New Zealand's end of year Test matches for an incident in Bali.

The 23-year-old will be eligible to play for the Storm in Round 1 2020 but missing three matches is ludicrous according to MG.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the Bali incident with disgruntled fans venting their frsutrations over the suspension; hear the full chat below.