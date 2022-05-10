MG Hilarious Story About His 13-Second Boxing Boxing Debut Against An AFL Legend

Ahead of NRL legend Paul Gallen's returns to the boxing ring to fight for the Australian Heavyweight Championship, Triple M's own Mark Geyer has recalled the time he stepped in the ring for the first time.

A fierce and fiery competitor on the rugby league field, MG shared the hilarious story of his 13-second debut fight.

LISTEN HERE:

With injuries and form issues aplenty, MG also named his NSW Blues Origin forward pack for Origin 1; hear the full chat below!