MG Hits Out At Match Review Committee Over Dale Finucane Suspension

Triple M's Mark Geyer has called out the match review committee (MRC) for handing Sharks skipper Dale Finucane a two-match ban for a tackle on Stephen Crichton.

Finucane raced out of the line and put on an aggressive hit on Crichton, that laid out the Panthers centre on the turf of BlueBet Stadium.

The referee nor the Bunker on the night thought Finucane had a case to answer, however, the MRC handed him a grade-three dangerous contact charge on Sunday.

And MG wasn't happy about the decision, going off on Triple M Breakfast on Monday morning.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!