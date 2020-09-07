MG Hits The "Panic Button" On The Cronulla Sharks With Three HUGE Games Remaining

Triple M's Mark Geyer has hit the "panic button" on the Cronulla Sharks' 2020 Premiership aspirations.

With key men, Wade Graham and Chad Townsend set to miss the next two and three weeks of footy respectively, and with three massive games ahead the Sharks could dramatically fall out of the eight.

And with the Sharkies not yet defeating a top eight side this year, it's real cause concern for the Cronulla-club.

