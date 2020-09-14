MG Hits The "Panic Button" On The Newcastle Knights After Inconsistent Season
Last week it was the Cronulla Sharks.
This week Triple M's Mark Geyer has hit the "panic button" on the Newcastle Knights.
A Kalyn Ponga-less Knights side were thumped by the Sydney Roosters 42-12 on Saturday night adding to a run of inconsistent form heading into the finals.
A big problem according to MG.
