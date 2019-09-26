MG Issues A Warning Over The One Thing That Could See A Raiders Loss Tonight

It seems like only yesterday we were kicking off the 2019 footy season, and now we're just two games away from the Grand Final.

And with the Raiders V Rabbitohs game selling out just six minutes after going on sale to the public, it's clear this particular preliminary final has captured the hearts of plenty of fans.

So can Canberra pull off a win to take one more step towards a dream Premiership win?

They can if they avoid doing this one thing, Mark "MG" Geyer says.

So that's the negative... But what about the positive? MG gave the Raiders a massive rap, saying "their defence is the best in the competition" - but the Bunnies also have one clear advantage.

