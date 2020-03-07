MG: James Maloney Stifled Nathan Cleary

Opening up about the Panthers' 2020 prospects, MG reveals he thinks James Maloney stifled Nathan Cleary's ability to play freely in 2019, predicting Cleary will blow up in 2020.

While James Maloney was steering the ship in 2019, MG says Cleary paid too much respect to the premiership winning half and didn't play enough of his own footy.

Continuing 'MG's Ladder', the Panthers great makes his predictions for his very own club for 2020, talking about the club's newest recruits, losses and where they will finish in September.

